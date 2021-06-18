Why the OG "Forever Family" Fab Five Was So Revolutionary For Onscreen Representation

Who doesn't love the Fab 5?!
The iconic members of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy reunited on E!'s Reunion Road Trip to celebrate Jai Rodriguez's 40th birthday—and give him a stunning makeover of his own!
Co-stars Carson Kressley, Ted Allen, Thom Filicia and Kyan Douglas reminisced on the lasting impact of their hit Bravo series that ran from 2003 to 2007. After five seasons and 100 episodes, the Fab Five became reality TV icons, leading to the Netflix reboot of Queer Eye in 2018.
"It was instantly kind of water-cooler television," Carson proudly remembered. "Part of it was because out-of-the-closet queer men had never really been allowed to just be themselves on TV before and that turned out to be revolutionary."
Yet, Carson assured viewers that he and his fellow Fab co-stars were "just five average gay guys" who weren't expecting fame. "None of us were thinking we want to be on a makeover show," he said of their record-breaking run, which landed the Fab Five an Emmy award.
Carson believed the magic wasn't just in the chemistry between his charismatic co-stars. "What we did so well on the show was, we celebrated people," he noted. "We never said, 'Oh, you're terrible. Change this, change that.' We said, 'You're great. Let's make you unbelievable.'"
The original Fab Five also praised the new cast—consisting of Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski and Karamo Brown—for continuing the "same legacy."
"I have to say the new boys, they've been so gracious with us," Carson gushed while applauding the show visiting rural areas to "move the needle forward" with acceptance.
Grooming expert Kyan added, "I think the country needed another dose of Queer Eye and I'm so glad they're getting it."
But interior designer Thom was quick to point out that he does one thing better than the new "little brothers" cast: kiss!
"To be perfectly honest with you, Antoni is great but he's not as great of a kisser as I thought he would be," Thom commented. Can we get more info here?!
Later on, each cast member reflected on their time on Queer Eye. For Kyan, who is a beauty expert on the Rachel Ray Show, he still believes that a makeover can change someone's life. "It can sound shallow or trite but sometimes something as simple as a haircut really does help us to change, evolve and grow," he mused.
Carson also shared, "For me, it was the perfect project, spreading the good news that how looking great could make you feel great." While Jai thanked each of the "forever family" Fab Five members for showing that it's OK to take up space, even in "spaces that didn't always want us."
Watch the heartfelt clips above to see the Fab Five put their party planning skills to test!