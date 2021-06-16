You Won't Believe How Long Kylie Jenner and BFF Stassie Take to Get Ready for a Night Out

Late last year, fans thought she may have taken her "living in the now" approach when it came to suddenly taking her rumored relationship with Noah Centineo to the next step. Yes, that next step. Back in October, rumors began emerging online that the social media influencer and the To All The Boys I've Loved Before star secretly got hitched in Vegas. However, Stassie debunked that rumor in her convo with Bustle, telling the website, "I did not get married."

In addition to her reportedly steamy romance with the Netflix star, Stassie also was the center of a little buzz online recently once Kylie didn't appear in photos from her star-studded birthday party, which in turn led to speculation that two may have had a small rift—but Stassie says that it's simply not the case.



"It's nuts because I'm like, ‘I've known this girl since I was literally 13,'" she said. "If you think that [because] we don't post a photo together for a month we're not friends, you're insane. Literally, we're going to move to a farm together and get married."