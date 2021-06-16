Go Inside Kim Kardashian's Poop Emoji-Themed Birthday Party for North West

Watch : North West Is Kim Kardashian's Mini-Me in New Photos

North West didn't celebrate her 8th birthday with just any slumber party.

As Kim Kardashian aptly described, it was a "Poop Diddy Scoop kinda slumber party." While she was referencing ex Kanye West's infamous "Lift Yourself" lyrics, poop was quite literally the theme of Miss North's soirée.

On Instagram, the reality star and mom of four documented her firstborn's celebration, including video of the custom monogrammed duffels decorated with poop emojis and attached to poop emoji balloons for North's guests. Never one to slack on the smaller details, Kim also had poop emoji-themed onesies for North and her friends to wear during the night.

Overall, it seems North has an affinity for that emoji—and Kim brought her daughter's birthday dreams to fruition, committing 100 percent to the unique theme. Meanwhile, having a poop-themed birthday party is just another reason to love Kim and Kanye's OG kid.

"My 1st born baby North is 8 years old today!" Kim declared in a June 15 Instagram tribute. "North, one day you will see these messages all printed out for you in the books I am making for you and so hope you feel the love because you bring so much love and joy into all of our lives!"