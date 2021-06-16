Erika Jayne's Attorneys Withdraw From Representing Her as Documentary Explore Tom Girardi Legal Turmoil

Watch : Erika Jayne Believes Tom Girardi Was Unfaithful Before Their Split

Erika Jayne's attorneys have formally filed to withdraw their representation as new details of Tom Girardi's bankruptcy case emerge.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's attorneys with Dinsmore & Shohl LLP filed paperwork on Tuesday, June 15 stating they wish to withdraw their representation.

"The relationship of trust and confidence that is essential to a properly functioning attorney-client relationship has broken down and, in the good faith assessment of counsel, the relationship is irreparable," the lawyers wrote. "Withdrawal is appropriate under such circumstances."

The group wrote Erika was notified of their decision on Monday, adding that they advised her of "the potential consequences of not timely securing replacement counsel."

Erika's rep declined to comment when contacted by E! News.

The group's filing coincides with the premiere of Hulu's ABC documentary The Housewife and The Hustler, which centers on Tom's legal practice and questions how much Erika knew of his alleged crimes before she filed for divorce in November 2020. Dinsmore & Shohl LLP's filing does not mention the documentary.