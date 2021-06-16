Candace Cameron Bure Admits to "Epic" TMI Media Fail About Her Marriage Just Before 25th Anniversary

Apparently, even after 25 years of marriage, Candace Cameron Bure is still reaching surprising moments in her relationship that she maybe wishes she could take back.
The 45-year-old Full House alum posted footage to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, June 15 of herself explaining why, if she had it to do over, she might have given a different answer to a recent press question relating to her marriage. The query was pegged to the star and husband Valeri Bure hitting 25 years of wedded bliss on June 22.
The mom of three said to her fans, "You wanna hear about my epic anniversary fail? My anniversary hasn't happened yet—it's next week—but I did an interview promoting the Aurora Teagarden movie. And then they asked about my upcoming anniversary and what I was getting Val."
Candace continued by explaining why she thought she was in the clear to give hints about what she had picked out as a gift for her spouse to celebrate the pivotal milestone, a.k.a the silver anniversary. But not so fast.
"Val's not on social media—he doesn't read press articles or anything," she shared. "So I thought I was safe saying like, I got him something little that was custom-made, but it wasn't expensive or extravagant. And so one of his friends texted him the article."
It's always the friend, isn't it? Alas, this meant that the 47-year-old former hockey player then read his wife's interview and was stunned that she was so forthcoming about the gift she hadn't even yet given him.
"So he was like, 'Babe. Babe, wait,'" Candace recalled. "As he kept reading, he's like, 'You didn't. You didn't! You didn't just say that in an interview.' Oh, I'm so bad at that! Epic fail."
Luckily, we have a feeling the gift itself will still be a delightful surprise. And if not, we're more than happy to accept it on his behalf?