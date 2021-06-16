Family Karma Sneak Peek: Vishal Gets the Mother of All Reprimands

Watch : "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021

Mother knows best?

In this exclusive clip from the June 16 episode of Family Karma, Richa's mom Lopa expresses her frustrations with her future son-in-law Vishal. However, Lopa's candidness comes about after Vishal confronts her for quietly purchasing a Miami condo.

"It's just, we haven't spoken in a few months," Vishal notes to Lopa during a fireside chat. "I think my ego has gotten in the way."

Lopa bluntly asks, "Why?"

Here's where Vishal accuses Lopa of instructing Richa to withhold information about the condo from him. Understandably, this accusation doesn't sit well with Lopa.

"Hold on," she snaps. "Who the hell is anybody need to know what I'm doing? That's my investment."

While Lopa has a fair point, Vishal reminds her that he wants to be her son one day, adding, "I don't want to hold any resentment."

Doubling down on her stance, Lopa makes it clear that she isn't looking for Vishal's insight on investment properties. "I don't need your permission," she states. "That's wrong. You have no right to ask me where I spend my money."