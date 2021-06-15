Bridgerton Creator Teases a Saucy Season 2 Premiere

This Bridgerton update will make you burn for season two.
On Monday, June 14, Bridgerton creator Chris Van Dusen took to Twitter to tease what's to come for the new season. Specifically, in a sneak peek, Chris revealed the saucy title for episode 201 by sharing a photo of the first script.
The TV producer and writer shared, "'Capital R Rake' #Bridgerton #Season2 #ItsComing #ScriptsInTheWild"
We have a feeling this title is named after the season two leading man, Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey). Why do we think this? Well, for those who may not know, a "rake" is essentially the Regency era's way of calling someone a f--k boy.
And, as we saw in season one, the young Viscount tends to be fun-loving and opposed to marriage. Yet, that may change come season two of the Netflix hit. Anthony will be taking center stage in season two, which will likely follow the plot of author Julia Quinn's second Bridgerton novel, The Viscount Who Loved Me.
This means Anthony will find his perfect Viscountess—only to be derailed by his future bride's sister. Back in February, in an interview with British Vogue, Jonathan dropped a few details about season two.
"Well, I feel like the campy, plush spectacle of the Bridgerton world is only going to get more pronounced in the best way possible," he said at the time. "It's mad, and it's brilliant. There are also going to be a lot of brilliant characters introduced in this series—and it's not just Anthony that we're going to delve into…The robust universe that's been set up by Shonda [Rhimes] and Chris [Van Dusen] will just expand and keep pushing boundaries in a way that's quietly subversive. There's just going to be more of what everyone loves, I think."
He also promised a "load of little Easter eggs for all of the characters," including bees. Jonathan's bee tease certainly tracks as you can spot one in Chris' new photo above.
Don't forget, in the novels, the Bridgerton patriarch passed away after having a fatal allergic reaction to a bee sting. So, we're definitely curious to see how bees play a part in season two.
You can find everything we know so far about Bridgerton's future by scrolling through the images below.
Bridgerton season one is available to stream on Netflix.