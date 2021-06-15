Reese Witherspoon Reveals She Underwent Hypnosis to Treat Panic Attacks Caused By This Role

Watch : Reese Witherspoon's "Blonde Moments" Game

Reese Witherspoon is revealing how her role in 2014's Wild impacted her mental health.

In a conversation with Tracee Ellis Ross for Interview magazine, the 45-year-old actress recalls taking on the challenge of portraying Cheryl Strayed in Wild, saying she was "so scared" about filming the project.

"I was having panic attacks for three weeks before I started," she shares, explaining the "nudity, sexuality, and drug-use" were intimidating aspects.

Another anxiety-inducing factor for Reese was "being alone on camera with no other actors." As she explains, "I hadn't ever been alone in scenes for days and days. There were probably 25 days of the shoot where I had no other actor opposite me. It was just me and a camera and a backpack."

The Morning Show actress reveals she also found herself questioning, "Is this going to be so boring?"

But with less than a month to go until filming, Reese had to combat her fears, so she turned to hypnosis.

And though she could've walked away from the role, the Oscar winner said the movie was so important to her as a woman.