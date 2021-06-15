Kim Kardashian Reveals Heartwarming Gift She's Making Daughter North in Birthday Message

Watch : North West Is Kim Kardashian's Mini-Me in New Photos

Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the mementos when it comes to 8-year-old daughter North West.



The SKIMS founder recently shared a touching birthday message in honor of North's birthday and in it, the mom of four revealed that she is actively compiling special messages (such as this one no doubt) for a series of books meant to be given to her daughter later on life.



"My 1st born baby North is 8 years old today!" the Keeping Up The Kardashians star wrote as the caption for the June 15 Instagram post. "North, one day you will see these messages all printed out for you in the books I am making for you and so hope you feel the love because you bring so much love and joy into all of our lives! You are the silliest, most stylish, most creative person who knows exactly what they want in life! I've never met anyone like you!"