Mike Johnson Reveals His Thoughts on Chris Harrison's Exit from The Bachelor Franchise

Change can be a good thing.

This was former Bachelorette contestant Mike Johnson's stance while discussing Chris Harrison's exit from The Bachelor franchise. Still, the TV personality wasn't quick to write off the longtime Bachelor Nation host.

"Chris Harrison, I've said it once, I'll say it again, he lives in Austin, I live in Austin. Let's go have a barbecue," he shared on the June 8 episode of E! News' Daily Pop. "I think that for the people saying, 'I won't watch the show because of this or that reason,' like, change can be a good thing. The young man was there for 19 years, he did a great job."

Yet, Mike made it clear that it was time to look to the future as he added, "Let's keep it moving."

For those who may've missed it, after 19 years of hosting The Bachelor and its spinoff shows, Chris revealed on June 8 that he was permanently stepping down from his role. This announcement came after Chris had already stepped aside from Bachelor Nation following his defense of Matt James' final rose recipient, Rachael Kirkconnell. Rachael was met with controversy during season 25 when photos from 2018 surfaced of her attending a plantation-themed party.