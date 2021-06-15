Simone Biles Hints at Potential Retirement Date: "I'll See Where We Go"

Watch : Simone Biles Talks Landing History-Making Gymnastics Move

With the Tokyo Olympic Games about a month away, Simone Biles is continuing to keep her eye on the prize.

"I've already done quite a lot," she told Glamour for its June cover story, "but I'm still trying to reach new heights and see what I'm capable of."

With a combined total of 30 Olympic and world medals, Biles is already the most-decorated U.S. women's gymnast ever. And she continues to raise the bar. At the U.S. Classic in May, the 24-year-old athlete made history by landing the Yurchenko double pike, a move no woman has performed in a competition before.

Indeed, it's hard to imagine a time when Biles won't be going for the gold at the Olympics. "I'm just really excited to see what's out there in the world," she said, "and to see what else I'm good at."

And while the initial plan was to retire after two Olympics, the Paris Games scheduled for 2024 are already calling. "My coaches Cecile and Laurent are from Paris, so I think that would be a good run to end with them there," she added. "I'll see where we go."