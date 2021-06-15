Blake Lively Has the Best Response to Ryan Reynolds' Dating Music Video

Watch : Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively in "Green Lantern": E! News Rewind

Ryan Reynolds just wants everyone to get back to love.

On Tuesday, June 15, he unveiled a brand new—and very catchy—project his production company, Maximum Effort, has been working on with Match: an original song and accompanying music video aptly titled, "Get Back to Love."

Featuring 12 real-life wedding singers, the visual with its unforgettable tune—penned by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Taura Stinson and Shane McAnally—encourages viewers to find their match, "get back to gettin' it on" and head down the aisle so that they can "get back to work."

"We're currently in a culture-shifting moment for daters. Singles are coming out of the pandemic feeling all kinds of different feelings," Match CMO Ayesha Gilarde said in a statement. "But one thing's for sure, they're ready to make up for lost time. We loved working with Ryan and Maximum Effort again to encourage everyone to get back to love."