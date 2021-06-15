How Tina Fey's Daughter Really Got a Role on Girls5eva

It's going to be a family affair...5eva!

During a June 15 appearance on the Today show, Tina Fey —the first in-person guest in 455 days, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic—revealed what it was really like filming her hit Peacock series Girls5eva during quarantine. And it certainly helped having a special guest star: her daughter Penelope, 9.

"I live with her. I gave birth to her and I will be cooking her vegetarian chicken nuggets later," Fey said with a laugh. "Our daughter Penelope ended up being in the show. There was a part for a 9-year-old, and I was like if we don't let her audition for this, she's going to kill us."

But as executive producer on the show—which follows a former pop group consisting of Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Paula Pell who reunite for a second shot at fame—she was hesitant to use her power to get Penelope a gig. "No, I can't let the boss's kid get the first job they ever audition for," Fey admitted. "But she did really well. We hired another kid, and then because of the pandemic, the kid was out of state and couldn't come in, and I was like, Penelope, you're up."