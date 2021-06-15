Go Inside Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's Picture-Perfect Cabo Trip

Watch : Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Celebrate Anniversary With a Vacation

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's bond was as strong as ever when the two pals recently took a jaunt south of the border.

The stars enjoyed a girls trip to vacation destination Cabo San Lucas in Mexico over the weekend, and an eyewitness exclusively tells E! News that the pair had a blast during their two-night stay while joined by a few other friends.

"They had a lot of fun having girl time and hanging out," the observer shares. "They had a private plunge pool at their room, and they spent most of their time lounging and taking photos. Their room was right on the beach, and they could easily run onto the sand and enjoy the beach, if they wanted."

The eyewitness adds that Kendall, 25, and Hailey, 24, who both arrived Saturday, June 12 before heading back to L.A. on Monday, June 14, spent plenty of time in bathing suits and generally enjoyed the rest and relaxation.