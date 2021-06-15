Chrissy Teigen Celebrates the "Messes in Progress" With New Tattoo Drawn By Luna

Chrissy Teigen has some new ink.

Hours after she issued a public apology for her "past horrible tweets," the cookbook author took to Instagram to reveal her new tattoo and its meaning.

In her June 14 post, Teigen explained the butterfly design was drawn by her and John Legend's 5-year-old daughter Luna Simone Stephens, who graduated from preschool earlier that day with the rest of her "beautiful little pod." The ceremony appeared to be filled with both lighthearted and moving moments.

"I sobbed from beginning to end, breaking for laughter only when John's much-anticipated-by-him commencement speech welcomed them to the workforce and listed the 5 p's as pizza, peanut butter, petey, penny and parents," Teigen wrote. "I sobbed because my god, what a year. But also, man. They're SO young. Their eyes are gonna see so much. They're going to experience pain, hurt, loss. But also love, success, unimaginable bonds with friends."