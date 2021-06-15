Riverdale's Charles Melton Admits He Misspelled This Simple Word That's Now Tattooed on Fan's Body

Watch : Are Camila Mendes & Charles Melton Back Together?!

Riverdale's Charles Melton might know a thing or two about love, but spelling it appears to be a different story.

The 30-year-old actor visits The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday, June 15, as seen in preview footage. During the appearance, the actor known for playing Reggie Mantle admitted to host Kelly Clarkson that a fan once approached him to write what would appear to be a simple phrase so she could get it tattooed on her wrist, but he somehow botched it.

When asked to name his craziest fan experience, Charles shared, "I'd probably say the time a fan came up to me, and she asked me to write, 'Love is love,' and for some reason, I misspelled love, but she was gonna get it tattooed on her wrist. And I was like, 'I'm so sorry,' and she was like, 'No, no, no, I'm gonna keep it.'"

This response elicited laughter from Kelly, but Charles continued undaunted by explaining, "So, I haven't seen it today, but I'm sure if you see someone that has, 'Love is love,' with the love crossed out, that's my artwork." He then added some laughter of his own.