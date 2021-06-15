See the First Photos and Video of Arie Luyendyk and Lauren Burnham's Twins

These photos are adorable times two.
On June 12, The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his wife, Lauren Burnham, announced the arrival of their twins, a boy and a girl.
"@luyendyktwins are here!" Arie shared to his Instagram Story. "Momma and babies doing great and everything went smoothly. Spending time cherishing these moments, thank you all for the support."
On Monday, June 14, Arie and Lauren delivered even more sweetness to their followers when they posted the first pics of their little ones to Instagram. Arie shared a carousel of photos, with the lead pic showing Lauren resting while holding the two bundles of joy.
"Never been prouder of my wife than in this moment," the race car driver captioned the shots. "She is the strongest woman I know and I'm lucky to be on this incredible journey with her. We are proud parents of a healthy boy and girl!"
Lauren also posted a pair of shots, including one image showing the babies appearing to hold hands, with the caption, "6.11.21 @luyendyktwins [white-heart and prayer-hands emojis]."
In addition, the parents shared footage from the special day to their YouTube channel with the title, "MEET OUR BABIES! TWIN BIRTH VLOG."
Among the members of Bachelor Nation sharing support in the Instagram comments was former franchise host Chris Harrison, who responded to the proud papa's post with, "Beautiful double trouble. Congratulations my friend."
Jade Roper added, "So happy for your family! They are absolutely perfect [two heart emojis]."
The couple, who met in 2018 while looking for love on ABC's dating competition, are already parents to their 2-year-old daughter, Alessi. Earlier this month, Arie revealed Alessi was thrilled to become a big sister to twins with an Instagram pic of the toddler playing with two baby dolls. "She's just as excited as we are," he captioned the sweet photo.
While Arie and Lauren—who tied the knot in 2019 with a Hawaiian ceremony officiated by Chris Harrison—were certainly excited to share pics of their new babies, Lauren also took the time earlier this month to celebrate her pregnant body on social media.
On June 7, she shared a photo of herself and Arie with her baby bump prominently on display. "These last days before this belly is gone," she captioned the Instagram post.
The birth of the couple's twins comes more than a year after Lauren experienced a miscarriage. In March, she took to Instagram to share her complicated feelings around her pregnancy.
She wrote at the time, "I'm proud of this body and what we've endured together. i'm proud of my second & third babies for growing so well and grateful for all the reminders they send me saying, 'mom, we're okay'. i'm proud of my journey through the darkness, because without that, the light i see now wouldn't shine quite so bright."