See the First Photos and Video of Arie Luyendyk and Lauren Burnham's Twins

These photos are adorable times two.

On June 12, The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his wife, Lauren Burnham, announced the arrival of their twins, a boy and a girl.

"@luyendyktwins are here!" Arie shared to his Instagram Story. "Momma and babies doing great and everything went smoothly. Spending time cherishing these moments, thank you all for the support."

On Monday, June 14, Arie and Lauren delivered even more sweetness to their followers when they posted the first pics of their little ones to Instagram. Arie shared a carousel of photos, with the lead pic showing Lauren resting while holding the two bundles of joy.

"Never been prouder of my wife than in this moment," the race car driver captioned the shots. "She is the strongest woman I know and I'm lucky to be on this incredible journey with her. We are proud parents of a healthy boy and girl!"

Lauren also posted a pair of shots, including one image showing the babies appearing to hold hands, with the caption, "6.11.21 @luyendyktwins [white-heart and prayer-hands emojis]."

In addition, the parents shared footage from the special day to their YouTube channel with the title, "MEET OUR BABIES! TWIN BIRTH VLOG."