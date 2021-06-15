How Paul Walker's Daughter Played a Key Role in Ensuring F9 Honors His Legacy

Watch : Remembering Paul Walker: E! News Rewind

The Fast and Furious franchise is continuing on without the late Paul Walker, but his daughter Meadow Walker is ensuring the movie stays true to her father's vision.

As F9's Ludacris tells SiriusXM's Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham, the actor's daughter, as well as his brother Cody, were "constantly" on set to help the cast make sure "his legacy can be incorporated."

Fans of the Fast and Furious films will remember that Paul's character Brian O'Conner lives on in the movies, although he isn't involved in the group's dealings.

For this reason, Jordana Brewster says it was especially important to have Cody and Mia "representing him," explaining, "I always want to do him right. So that is something I don't take lightly."

She adds Paul remains a "big part" of the movies, confirming he has an influence on her character Mia Toretto, who is the sibling of Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto.