Lin-Manuel Miranda Admits In the Heights "Fell Short" of Representing Afro-Latinx Community

Watch : Lin-Manuel Miranda Responds to "Hamilton" Criticism

Lin-Manuel Miranda is addressing the backlash In the Heights has received.

Just last week, the movie adaptation of the 2008 Broadway musical—which was a book by Quiara Alegría Hudes and featured original lyrics by the 41-year-old star—faced criticism for its lack of Afro-Latinx representation.

After people expressed their disappointment on Twitter, which became a hot topic on the platform this past weekend, Lin-Manuel issued an apology.

"I started writing In the Heights because I didn't feel seen," the Hamilton creator began his statement on Monday, June 14. "And over the past 20 years all I wanted was for us—ALL of us—to feel seen."

But despite his good intentions to celebrate the Latinx community, Lin-Manuel said he's recognizing where he and others "fell short" when adapting the musical for the big screen.

"I can hear the hurt and frustration over colorism, or feeling still unseen in the feedback," he continued. "I hear that without sufficient Afro-Latino representation, the work feels extractive of the community we wanted so much to represent with pride and joy. In trying to paint a mosaic of this community, we fell short. I'm truly sorry."