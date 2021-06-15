How To Write Yourself a RomCom: Starstruck Star & Creator Rose Matafeo on Being the Male Gaze

It's not often that a person gets to write themselves into their ideal romantic comedy.

Sure, we all do it in our heads all the time (or is that just us?), but comparatively few people get to write that story down, act it out and then put it out into the world for millions to watch. Comedian Rose Matafeo is one of those people, and she's got a pretty succinct way of summing up what it's like: "It's very weird."

Matafeo is the star and creator of Starstruck, the delightful BBC comedy that just hit HBO Max in the U.S. She plays Jessie, a somewhat aimless millennial juggling multiple jobs who suddenly finds herself in a romance with a famous movie star named Tom (Nikesh Patel) after a one night stand on New Year's Eve.

The six-episode first season (or series, as they say in the U.K.) follows Jessie and Tom over the course of a year as they weave in and out of each other's lives. Every time they see each other, their love is foiled by one or both of them screwing it up out of fear and/or stupidity.