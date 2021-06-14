Paris Jackson Says Childhood Paparazzi Encounters Caused Her to Suffer From "Severe Paranoia"

As a child, Paris Jackson wore masks when in the public with her pop star father Michael Jackson, but hiding her face did nothing to shield her from the prying eyes of the paparazzi.
Now 23 years old, Paris tells Red Table Talk's Willow Smith she believes she has "standard PTSD," according to NBC News. She explains, "I experience auditory hallucinations sometimes with camera clicks and severe paranoia and have been going to therapy for a lot of things but that included."
The model illustrates the way this impacts her daily life, saying, "I'll hear a trash bag rustling and flinch in panic."
Paris has taken back control of her life in some aspects, however, revealing she makes people sign a non-disclosure agreement before entering her home.
And though the singer likes her privacy, she's open about her romantic relationships and sexuality. Paris admits her interest in both men and women caused tension between her and relatives, save for her brothers Michael Joseph "Prince" Jackson Jr. and Prince Michael "Blanket" Jackson II, who are a source of strength.
"They've always been super-supportive," Paris shares, adding that older brother Prince joined his high school's gay-straight alliance group in his efforts to better connect with her on the topic. "Not a lot of people can say they have siblings that support them like that."
Paris previously spoke about her unconventional upbringing on No Filter with Naomi Campbell. She recalled crisscrossing the world with her father as he went on concert tours, noting the mixed emotions she feels when thinking about her childhood.
"It was difficult. A blessing [and] a privilege to be able to experience so much at a young age," Paris remembered. "And my dad was really good about making sure we were cultured, making sure we were educated, and not just showing us, like, the glitz and glam, like, hotel-hopping five-star places. But it was also, like, we saw everything. We saw third-world countries and we saw, like, every part of the spectrum."
And in 2012, Paris addressed her father's decision to make her and her siblings wear masks in public. She told Oprah Winfrey she was "really confused" about the practice, but added, "I understand it now, why my dad would want my face to be covered. When we went out without him, we wouldn't be recognized. We could have a normal childhood."
Her full conversation with Willow on Red Table Talk streams on Wednesday, June 16 on Facebook Watch.