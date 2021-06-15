See Kim Kardashian and Family Reveal the Iconic KUWTK Moments They Regret

Hindsight really is 20/20.
After 20 seasons on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Kardashian-Jenner family is taking a look back on what they would maybe do differently in an exclusive behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the KUWTK reunion, airing Thursday, June 17 on E!.
The series finale showed each sister at a crossroads: Kourtney Kardashian had a heart to heart with ex Scott Disick about their future, Khloe Kardashian discussed moving forward (literally) with Tristan Thompson and Kim Kardashian came to terms with the end of her marriage to Kanye West.
There's quite a lot to for KUWTK reunion host Andy Cohen to unpack! So what moments do the Kardashian-Jenner family wish to relive or regret?
From the TMI, like Kourtney waxing Khloe's vagina (yep!), to the LOL, the beloved reality TV icons dish on what they perhaps would rethink doing. Kim admits to regretting her Playboy photoshoot by saying "I'm over it," while Kendall laughs that they need to all go wine tasting again with mom Kris Jenner.
Yet when asked what each star would say to their younger selves, the theme of trusting fate prevailed.
"I really had no idea what was going to happen in my life," Kendall starts. "Just trust and have faith in the universe."
Kourtney agrees: "Have faith in God's plan for you."
Kris adds, "Trust the way things are going to work out for the best," while Scott jokes that Kendall really started a trend with her response.
Kim and Khloe's sentiments carried more weight with their heartfelt responses. "I would say, don't be so trusting but still have your open heart and trust the universe," Kim empathetically explains.
Khloe reveals she wished she "remembers to not to let the outside noise break you down."
Of course, there are some sartorial regrets too: Kris can't stand by her "crazy outfits" and Kourtney second guesses some of her "turban" accessories. Plus, Kylie calls out a lip kit critic!
Watch the exclusive BTS clip above ahead of part one of the reunion this Thursday.