All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 17 Episode 2 Fashion

Last week we got to meet the men vying for Katie Thurston's heart on The Bachelorette. This week, the lead went on her first dates with the guys, which included some guidance from co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe, and a whole lot of denim. We watch this show for the love (fingers crossed), the meme material, and, of course, the style. We are going to take note of the most memorable outfits every single episode, try to track them down, and search for some alternatives so you don't have to do any work yourself.

We found options for a wide range of budgets, with size options for petite, tall, plus, maternity, and even babies. Yes, babies, because seeing a child in a crystal fringe denim jacket is just too rose-worthy to pass up.

From the western-inspired looks (which are perfect concert attire) to blazers that are a bit more versatile, Katie, Tayshia, Kaitlyn, and guest star Heather McDonald's looks all deserved some roses. When we say we're "here for the right reasons," we really mean that we are all about the fashions.