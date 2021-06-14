Why Gigi Hadid Feels "Too White" to Stand Up for Her Arab Heritage

Watch : Gigi Hadid Celebrates Her First Birthday As A Mom With 'Lots of PDA

It's been less than a year since Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter Khai. But the new parents already have a clear vision for how they want to raise their firstborn, including teaching her about their heritages.

"We think about it and talk about it a lot as partners and it's something that's really important to us, but it's also something that we first experienced ourselves," the supermodel told i-D for The New Worldwi-De Issue. "Because both of our parents are their own heritage. We are that first generation of those mixed races, and then that comes with that first generational experience of being like, ‘Oh damn, I'm the bridge!' That's not something that my parents experienced or that they can really help me through. It's something I've always thought about my whole life."

Gigi's father, Mohamed Hadid, is Palestinian, and her mother, Yolanda Hadid is Dutch. Zayn's father, Yaser Malik, is British-Pakistani, and the One Direction alum's mother, Trisha Malik, is English and of Irish descent.