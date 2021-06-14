Jessica Biel Shares Rare Details on Her and Justin Timberlake's "Secret COVID Baby" Phineas

Jessica Biel is giving fans a glimpse into her private world with Justin Timberlake and their sons Silas, 6, and Phineas, 11 months.
"I'm spending a lot of time at home on Zooms in my apartment," the actress, 39, told Dax Shepard on the June 14 episode of his podcast Armchair Expert. "Hanging with my baby, changing diapers, doing nap time."
Last July, reports spread that Jessica and Justin quietly welcomed their second child. However, they didn't confirm the news until January.
"I had, like, a secret COVID baby," the 7th Heaven alum recalled. "It wasn't like it was supposed to be a secret. It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left."
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Jessica wasn't sure if Justin would even be allowed to be in the hospital room for Phineas' birth. However, the 40-year-old singer was ultimately able to be there for the special moment.
"The hospital restrictions had just changed," Jessica explained. "And there was a moment there that there was nobody allowed at all and I was really getting nervous about that situation. But yes, he was allowed. I think if I had to be there alone, that would have been horrible. I would have been really scared."
And while going from one to two kids has been an adjustment, it looks like the A-listers are loving life as a family of four.
"Someone said to me, 'Two is like having a thousand.' And that's exactly what it feels like," Jessica said. "The balance of everything is very different and super hard. But I agree. I mean, it's amazing. It's so interesting. It's so funny. The conversations I'm having now with my 6-year-old is so cool. Like, he's a real person saying the funniest stuff and he's so sensitive and tender. It's just so interesting to see that part of it happen and the little one is just cute as hell."
Just as Silas got to see Justin on tour, Jessica would like Phineas to have this experience one day, as well.
"We want these little boys to see daddy on stage," she shared. "He's not going to do it like this forever. I mean, I'm just speaking for him and I may be way off, but I think there's something about like, 'I went after my dream. I'm working really hard. See this whole thing?'"
Jessica has also been busy with her new show Cruel Summer, which she executive produced and released earlier this year. So, how would she feel if her kids followed in their parents' famous footsteps and entered show business?
"My knee-jerk reaction is 'Oh god, no. Please no.'" she said. "But then I look at these kids and I'm like, 'Oh s--t, they're probably going to be musical. What are we going to do? Like, not let them play the piano or not let them take a voice lesson if that's their passion?'...I don't want to be that parent to stifle a dream. But man, if my kid would just be like, 'Let's go learn about corn in Iowa.' [I'd be like], 'Great.' I would so much rather them be an engineer or something."