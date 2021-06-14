Madonna Accused of Braiding Her Hair While Watching Cabaret Performance

John Benjamin Hickey may not be calling on Madonna to take a bow anytime soon.
The 57-year-old star recently appeared on the Watch What Happens Live after show on June 13 alongside his In Treatment co-star, Uzo Aduba. When the actor was asked if he was ever starstruck by seeing a celebrity in the audience during one of his plays or musicals, it prompted John to recall quite a fascinating story about the famous singer attending a performance of the musical, Cabaret, and let's just say—things got a little hairy.
"A long time ago—twenty-something years ago, at the beginning of our [Andy Cohen] friendship—I did a revival of the musical, Cabaret," John shared. "And I did it with the great Natasha Richardson and Alan Cumming. And one night in the audience, Madonna was there. And we were all so excited that she was there. And there were kind of lights on the audience, and Madonna proceeded to sit and braid her hair through the entire performance."
Although John revealed that he did notice what the "Hung Up" singer was doing while he was performing on stage, not everyone was able to look past the noticeable act.
"I didn't really give a s--t," he continued. "I didn't care one way or the other. Our leading lady, Natasha Richardson, came backstage with steam coming out of her ears. ‘How dare she?' And she was absolutely right. If you're gonna come to the theater, don't sit and braid your hair. Have some manners, especially if you know all eyes are on you. So, I guess that was a version of being starstruck—but not in the right way."
The actor also noted that he develops "tunnel vision" when it comes to being on stage, adding, "Especially if somebody famous is out there, somebody I respect a lot. I don't know if I respect her as an actor."
