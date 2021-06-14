Margot Robbie Reveals She's Taking a Break From Social Media

Watch : Margot Robbie to Star in Female-Led "Pirates of the Caribbean" Movie

Margot Robbie is stepping back from social media.

On June 13, the actress informed her 23.7 million followers that she is taking a break from Instagram.

"Jumping off social media for the time being," she wrote alongside a photo of herself celebrating Promising Young Woman, the Oscar-winning film produced by her company LuckyChap Entertainment that starred Carey Mulligan and was written and directed by Emerald Fennell. "Check out @luckychapentertainment if you're interested in what we're up to, otherwise ciao for now!"

It's been over a month since Robbie last posted on Instagram, sharing a video from Chanel's Cruise 2021/22 show in May. In fact, the I, Tonya alum often goes weeks or months without publishing content on her account. So, some fans didn't seem too surprised by the move.

"Girl you were already off of social media," one commenter wrote. "Love u though."

Joked another, "Oh my god, you finally posted."