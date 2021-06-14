Margot Robbie Reveals She's Taking a Break From Social Media

Margot Robbie is stepping back from social media.
On June 13, the actress informed her 23.7 million followers that she is taking a break from Instagram.
"Jumping off social media for the time being," she wrote alongside a photo of herself celebrating Promising Young Woman, the Oscar-winning film produced by her company LuckyChap Entertainment that starred Carey Mulligan and was written and directed by Emerald Fennell. "Check out @luckychapentertainment if you're interested in what we're up to, otherwise ciao for now!"
It's been over a month since Robbie last posted on Instagram, sharing a video from Chanel's Cruise 2021/22 show in May. In fact, the I, Tonya alum often goes weeks or months without publishing content on her account. So, some fans didn't seem too surprised by the move.
"Girl you were already off of social media," one commenter wrote. "Love u though."
Joked another, "Oh my god, you finally posted."
Robbie didn't give a reason for her social media departure. Although, she has been quite busy.
She's set to star in and produce the new movies Barbie and Marian, and fans can see her reprise her role as Harley Quinn in the DC Entertainment film The Suicide Squad, which debuts in August.
Robbie also tends to keep her private life exactly that—private. She briefly discussed this topic during a 2014 interview with The Sydney Morning Herald when asked to name a role model.
"There is not one person that I've looked at and thought, 'I want to be like them,'" she replied. "But I like the choices Cate Blanchett has made. She's not someone who's always in the tabloids. Her personal life remains personal and that's something I want to strive towards."