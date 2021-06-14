Ewan McGregor's Daughter Clara Shares Frightening Photos After Dog Bites Her Face Prior to Film Premiere

Clara McGregor endured a scary moment with a dog, but it luckily didn't keep her from attending a glitzy movie premiere on the very same day.
The 25-year-old filmmaker and actress—whose parents, Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis, ended their marriage in January 2018—shared a carousel of photos to Instagram on Sunday, June 13 of herself with bite marks on her face after an encounter with a dog that landed her in the emergency room.
The incident took place on Friday, June 11 and happened to occur just before she was set to attend the Las Vegas-based premiere for The Birthday Cake, a crime film starring Ewan, Val Kilmer and Ashley Benson. Clara serves as a co-producer on the project, which is set for release on Friday, June 18.
"When a dog bite lands you in the ER 30 mins before the red carpet [smiling-while-sweating emoji]," she captioned the post. Then, to prove she wasn't too injured for a little self-promotion, Clara added, "thank you @themobmuseum for having us, @thebirthdaycakemovie comes out in theaters and on VOD June 18th!"
Her photos, many of which were taken at the movie's glamorous event, show Clara with visible injuries on her nose and around her left eye. Somehow, she still managed to look fabulous for the big night and was wearing a gorgeous Fendi suit.
Although she didn't offer further details about the bite or who owns the dog, she appeared to be a good sport about it all. Indeed, one image shows a smiling Clara jokingly flipping off the camera while being treated in the hospital bed.
Among the stars offering support in the comments was Kaia Gerber, who wrote, "You're so badass." Additionally, Shameless alum Jeremy Allen White posted, "Looks tough."