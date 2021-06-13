Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Goes Instagram Official With Mystery Boyfriend

Watch : Alex Rodriguez DENIES Reaching Out to Madison LeCroy After J.Lo Split

Madison LeCroy has found her Southern Charm.

After teasing that she was no longer single back in April, the Bravo star took to Instagram on Sunday, June 13 to put her new romance on display. The reality TV personality shared several behind-the-scenes moments of her enjoying a beach day with her boyfriend, whose identity is still unknown.

"Madhappy," Madison captioned her post and revealed they were in Lake Tahoe, Calif.

In one photo, the Southern Charm star had her arm wrapped around her boyfriend's neck, as they both smiled for the camera while on a boat ride. In another image, the two lovebirds snuck in a kiss, further confirming their relationship.

What's more? Madison showed off an interesting jewelry piece in all of her pictures. The 30-year-old salon owner donned a shiny gold band on that finger, which sparked engagement rumors in the comments section.

"Engaged????" one follower wrote, with another replying, "Is that a wedding band?"

Someone else chimed in, "I got engaged with this ring too. congrats."