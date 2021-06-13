Alex Rodriguez Honors Ex-Wife Cynthia Scurtis Amid Jennifer Lopez's Rekindled Romance With Ben Affleck

Alex Rodriguez is celebrating a very special ex—just not his most recent one, Jennifer Lopez.
The MLB star, who split from J.Lo in April, took to his Instagram Story on June 12 to share pics of himself hanging out, and working out, with Cynthia Scurtis, who he was married to from 2002 to 2008. The couple share their daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13.
One pic features Cynthia helping Alex out with a knee issue. He captioned the photo, "Cynthia is a world class mommy to our girls…wrapping ice though?!?!?! LOL."
The pair reunited for Rodrigo Garduño's popular Miami-based fitness program 54D. Alex is a longtime fan of the high-intensity group fitness regimen, as are stars like Adriana Lima.
It wasn't just Alex and Cynthia getting their sweat on, however. According to an Instagram post from Alex, he was celebrating the end of a nine-week fitness journey, which included 22 classmates. Cynthia's husband, Miami-based realtor Angel Nicolas, also joined the exes in completing the intense regimen, as did Alex's sister Susy, who he said "lost 20 lbs. and looks and feels better than ever."
While Alex was spending time with his ex, so was Jennifer. Just weeks after announcing that she and A-Rod were over, the "On the Floor" singer reunited with her former fiancé Ben Affleck, who she first split from back in 2004.
The Hustlers star, who was based in Miami when she and Alex were together, is now looking to make the West Coast her new home, a source told E! News, in order to be closer to Ben.
"She will be between L.A. and the Hamptons this summer, but L.A. will be her base," the source shared. "She is looking at schools for her kids in the fall."
As for how Alex feels about all this? An insider told E! News, "A-Rod is shocked that J.Lo has moved on. He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him."
Now, it seems that the retired baseball player is staying busy by reconnecting with friends and getting his fitness on.