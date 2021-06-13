The Bachelor's Vienna Girardi Is Pregnant 3 Years After Losing Twins

Baby on board!

Bachelor Nation star Vienna Girardi announced she's expecting, which comes a little over three years after she opened up about suffering a pregnancy loss while she was carrying twin girls. The reality TV personality, who earned Jake Pavelka's final rose on the 14th season of the ABC dating series, took to Instagram to share the baby news.

"Heaven's [rainbow emoji] and Mommy's [red heart]!" she began her caption on Sunday, June 13. "I can't wait to meet you. I have waited my whole life for you!"

The Bachelor alum also paid tribute to her late twins by sharing a photo of her baby's onesie, which read, "Handpicked for Earth by my sisters, Gia and Mia in heaven."

At this time, Vienna is keeping details of her little one under wraps—like how far along she is in her pregnancy, her baby's expected due date and more. However, the 35-year-old entrepreneur did reveal that she and her BFF and former Miss United States winner, Rachael Todd, are on this pregnancy journey together.