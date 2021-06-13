Chris Hemsworth Hilariously Trolls Chris Evans for His 40th Birthday

Well played, Chris Hemsworth.
On Sunday, June 13, the 37-year-old Australian actor hilariously trolled his Avengers co-star Chris Evans on his 40th birthday by sharing a photo of himself with fellow cast member Chris Pratt. In his Instagram post, he subtly referenced a longstanding debate about which is the "better" Chris.
"Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans," Hemsworth wrote, "you'll always be number 1 in my book @chrisevans."
Back in October, TV screenwriter and producer Amy Berg shared on Twitter headshots of Pratt, 41, Evans, Hemsworth and Star Trek actor Chris Pine, 40, and asked, "One has to go." Naturally, people had strong opinions and the post went viral. Ultimately, it appeared more users were willing to boot Pratt (while Evans received the most votes in an E! News poll of favorite Hollywood Chrises), with some criticizing what they claimed were his political beliefs and religious affiliation.
Avengers stars Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo later defended Pratt on social media.
"What a world..." Downey, 56, wrote on Instagram. "The 'sinless' are casting stones at my #brother, Chris Pratt... A real #Christian who lives by #principle, has never demonstrated anything but #positivity and #gratitude... AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value."
The Iron Man actor continued, "If you take issue with Chris,,, I've got a novel idea. Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of #character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness... @prattprattpratt I #gotyerbackbackback."
After Berg's post went viral, weeks before the U.S. Presidential election, Ruffalo, 53, tweeted, "You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let's keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now."
In December, Pratt took to Instagram to jokingly brag about his success in a charity fantasy football league that he competed in with Evans and Hemsworth. "I snuck two very, very close victories off, the most recent off Chris Evans," the Guardians of the Galaxy actor said in a video. "He had beat Chris Hemsworth last week, so I guess we can finally put an end to that debate of, 'Who's the better Chris?'"
He then added, "It's one of them. I do have them in body-fat content, though. So I am more buoyant. Take that, gang."