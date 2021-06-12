American Idol Alum David Archuleta Comes Out as Member of the LGBTQIA+ Community

David Archuleta took to Instagram to open up about his sexuality and how he fits into the LGBTQIA+ community.

The American Idol alum, who was was the runner-up on the seventh season of the competition series, posted a selfie on the social media platform along with a lengthy caption about figuring himself out.

The singer-songwriter, who is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, began, "I like to keep to myself but also thought this was important to share because I know so many other people from religious upbringings feel the same way. I've been open to myself and my close family for some years now that I am not sure about my own sexuality. I came out in 2014 as gay to my family. But then I had similar feelings for both genders so maybe a spectrum of bisexual."

David also shared that due to the fact that he doesn't experience as much sexual desire or urges as others, he believed he may be asexual.