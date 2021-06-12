Watch Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia React Adorably After Receiving Tupac Shirt as a Gift

That's "Pac" to you!
When it comes to presents for kids, Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade keep it rockin'. The Bring It On actress recently handed their 2-year-old daughter Kaavia James a special gift, a Tupac Shakur T-shirt. A video of the toddler opening the present and reacting adorably was posted on her Instagram page on Saturday, June 12, four days before the late iconic "California Love" rapper would have celebrated his 50th birthday.
"Pac in a box," read the caption. "It is not my birthday but 90s West coast hip hop is a gift. #CaliforniaLove #ShadyBaby East coast vs West coast vs the South... who yall got?"
Commenting on Kaavia's reaction, Dwyane wrote, "It's the PAC for me."
It is unclear if someone sent the package to the couple to give their daughter or if they chose the shirt, which the child initially thought was a birthday gift. After opening and the modeling the item, Kaavia, who turned 2 last November, turned her attention elsewhere, declaring, "I wanna eat cereal."
Watch the adorable video below:
Gabrielle is a longtime fan of Tupac, a.k.a. 2Pac, and has herself been photographed wearing apparel bearing his face many times.
In 2016, the actress told xoNecole, a lifestyle platform and community for millennial women of color, that when she was a senior at UCLA and started modeling, she "wanted nothing more than to be cast in the 2Pac 'California Love' music video."
She said, "I stood in line with girls I knew from USC, UCLA, Long Beach State—educated, Christian girls, we all waited in line, for our chance to dance in front of 2Pac and 25 of his closest friends."
Gabrielle and Dwyane have often shared sweet photos and videos of Kaavia, their first child together. See some of the cutest images of their little girl, nicknamed "Shady Baby," below: