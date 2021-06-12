See Queen Elizabeth II Happily Wield a Sword to Cut Cake at G7 Summit Event

Now there's a warrior queen.
Looking positively gleeful, Queen Elizabeth II, 95, wielded a curved sword to cut a sheet cake on Friday, June 11, at an event for the G7 Summit in Cornwall, England, that was attended by other royals as well as world leaders such as President Joe Biden.
Standing beside her son Prince Charles' wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and grandson Prince William's wife Kate Middleton at a luncheon at the Eden Project, the monarch slowly lifted the weapon, upside down, onto the dessert after borrowing it from the Lord-Lieutenant of Cornwall, Edward Bolitho, a royal representative for the queen.
An unidentified woman then gently told her that there was a knife nearby that she could use to cut the cake instead. The queen said dismissively, "I know there is," which drew good-natured laughter from spectators. As she attempted to slice into the dessert, the monarch then deadpanned, "This is something more unusual," spurring Kate to let out a quiet laugh.
Seeing her struggle, Camilla attempted to help her mother-in-law as the banter continued, drawing applause. The queen soon accepted a regular knife and was able to cut the cake more easily, later commenting, "That looks very good."
The queen appeared to be great spirits all day, showcasing huge smiles as she met guests, including Biden and wife Dr. Jill Biden, at the drinks reception at the venue later in the day. It marked her second public event since attending her husband Prince Philip's funeral in April and her first time meeting Biden as U.S. President. He is the 13th leader of the United States that she has greeted during her record-breaking 69-year reign, according to Reuters.
The three-day summit brings together Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada and France, as well as reps from a few other countries, to discuss issues such as coronavirus vaccines, economic recovery and climate change. The Eden Project is a group of bio-domes that create a rainforest environment.
Also on Friday, the queen and the world leaders took official photos together. "Are you supposed to be looking as if you're enjoying yourselves?" she asked them, provoking laughter, according to Reuters.
"Yes," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson replied. "We have been enjoying ourselves in spite of appearances."
The queen is due to meet the Bidens again on Sunday, June 13, for lunch at Windsor Castle to cap off the G7 Summit.
On Saturday, June 12, the queen was busy at a different event at the castle, her current home. It was one thrown in her honor. She attended a scaled-down and socially distanced annual Trooping the Colour military parade, her annual belated birthday celebration. It typically features many members of her extended family but this time, she was only accompanied by her cousin Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent. Last year's event was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
