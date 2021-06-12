Halloweentown's Kimberly J. Brown Shares How She Fell in Love With Her Disney Co-Star

Watch : Keke Palmer to Voice New "Proud Family" Character on Disney+

Halloweentown's Kimberly J. Brown is sharing the little known story about how she fell in love with her co-star Daniel Kountz.

Fans of the 2001 Disney Channel Original movie will remember the two actors starred in the spooky film about Marnie and her siblings' journeys to Halloweentown. Kimberly portrayed Marnie, who was introduced in the first movie, while Daniel played Kal in the sequel Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge.

Of course, Kal ended up being the son of Kalabar, who Marnie and her witchy family banished in the first movie. Essentially, they could never be together because Kal was intent on avenging his father's death. As Kimberly put it in a new TikTok video, her character "hated him for the rest of the movie."

Now, this isn't where their love story begins, because, according to Kimberly, they "had no romantic feelings for each other at all" while filming the movie.