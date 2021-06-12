What Happened to Madeleine McCann: Coverage Spins Out of Control as the Case Takes a Heartbreaking Turn

Watch : Madeleine McCann: A Never-Ending Search 14 Years Later

When their daughter Madeleine disappeared on the night of May 3, 2007, Kate and Gerry McCann were sure that she had been abducted from the resort where they'd been vacationing in Praia da Luz. But they tried to remain hopeful that, wherever she was, the 3-year-old was alive and being properly cared for.

The parents of three broke their silence to the media the following evening, having to venture only steps outside their holiday apartment to read a statement into the waiting cameras, pleading for information and their eldest child's safe return.

Immediately, sightings piled up: A gas station employee telling police that she saw a blonde child who looked like Madeleine come into the convenience store with a woman (CCTV footage showed it wasn't her); a man, with a child, behaving unusually in a supermarket; a bald man carrying a young girl toward the marina. Some tabloids actually printed a sketch of a long empty oval with short, side-swept hair and no face, based on a shopkeeper's description, or lack thereof.