Indianapolis Colts' Carson Wentz and Wife Madison Oberg Expecting Baby No. 2

Carson Wentz—No. 2 for the Indianapolis Colts—is going to have baby No. 2!

The NFL quarterback announced he and wife Madison Oberg are expecting their second baby this year.

"'#2' should be fun," the 28 year old wrote with a sunglasses emoji on Friday, June 11. "Our fam is so excited and can't wait to meet Hadley's little sibling later this year."

The couple, who wed in 2018, brought daughter Hadley Jayne into the world in April 2020. "We are so pumped to be her parents," Carson announced last spring. "I love these two with everything I have!"

On Friday, he shared images from their family photo shoot that showed Carson, Madison and Hadley in matching blue Colts jerseys, all bearing his lucky No. 2. Each was adorably emblazoned with their respective titles: "DADA," "MAMA" and "BIG SIS."

Carson, who played for the Philadelphia Eagles until 2020, recently marked Hadley's first birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute that depicted her in a pink ball pit. He wished the "most incredible little girl" a happy bday, writing, "Can't believe you're already one. I never knew it was possible to love like this, but little momma you've brought out the best (and the worst) in me."