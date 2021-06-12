KardashiansKanye & IrinaCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

BaubleBar Is Having a Secret Sale: Get the Details

Stock up on must-have jewelry styles and save 20% off sitewide!

By Emily Spain Jun 12, 2021 1:00 PMTags
FashionJewelryShoppingShop With E!Flash SaleShop SalesShop FashionShop Girl Summer
E-comm: Shop Girl Summer- E! Exclusive BaubleBar Sale E! Illustration

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Calling all lovers of bling and sales! 

Now through 6/18, BaubleBar is offering 20% off sitewide, exclusively for E! shoppers. Use code: BAUBLEBAR20 to upgrade your summer fits with stylish necklaces, eye-catching rings, stunning bracelets and more while saving big. 

To give you some shopping inspiration, we rounded up some of Baublebar's bestselling styles as well as our go-to pieces. 

Scroll below for our picks!

read
This Cult Fave Lip Plumper Is 30% Off Right Now

Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring

With 14K gold plated brass and multi-colored stones, you need a stack of these bestselling rings. We wear ours daily!

$48
$38
Baublebar

Mallorca Bracelet

We love this luxe take on the classic Puka shell bracelet! With summer travels in sight, this bracelet is a must

$38
$30
BaubleBar

Trending Stories

1

Kanye West Appears to Unfollow Kim Kardashian on Twitter

2

Part 2: How the Search for Madeleine McCann Spiraled Out of Control

3

Rachael Kirkconnell Responds After Matt Posts Video of Their Argument

Acrylic Custom Pendant

The classic nameplate but make it modern and colorful! We love how you can customize the acrylic color, name, font and chain length

$58
$46
BaubleBar

Custom Multi Disc Pisa Bracelet

Whether you customize it with your name, initials or your significant other's name, you'll get so much wear out of these gold plated bracelets.

$40
$32
BaubleBar

Sahara Drop Earrings

Talk about the perfect earrings for summer! With lush thickets of tassels and woven details, the Sahara Drop Earrings will compliment any outfit.

$38
$30
BaubleBar

Harriet Bracelet

Upgrade your arm candy with this paperclip link bracelet adorned with pavé stones! Mix it with other gold or silver bracelets for an enviable stack.

$48
$38
BaubleBar

Mabel Earrings

Available in blue, coral and pink, these huggies are a great go-to pair of earrings to throw on for work, GNOs or summer soirées.

$44
$35
BaubleBar

Into the Groove iPhone Case

In addition to offering super cute jewelry, BaubleBar sells on-trend iPhone cases that you can customize with your name or initials.

$68
$54
BaubleBar

LA Laker Studs

Show off your love and support for your fave NBA team with BaubleBar's new NBA Collection! Now you can rep your hometown team in style. No need for an uncomfortable jersey! 

$48
$38
BaubleBar

Gwyneth Necklace

The Gwyneth necklace is a great piece for achieving an Insta-worthy layered necklace set up. The twisted design offers a classic and expensive look and feel, too!

$44
$35
BaubleBar

Aiko Ring

If you're a fan of mixing metals like we are, this stunning ring is a must! 

$44
$35
BaubleBar

Ready to save more money on summer must-haves? Prepare for Amazon Prime Day savings by spending $10 and earning a $10 credit.

Trending Stories

1

Kanye West Appears to Unfollow Kim Kardashian on Twitter

2

Part 2: How the Search for Madeleine McCann Spiraled Out of Control

3

Rachael Kirkconnell Responds After Matt Posts Video of Their Argument

4

Raven-Symoné Reveals How She Lost 30 Pounds in 3 Months

5

Sarah Jessica Parker Shares First Pic From SATC Revival