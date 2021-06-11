Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Son Joaquin’s Graduation With Sweet Selfie

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are officially "empty nesters," the talk show host announced on Friday, June 11.
The proud parents marked their son, Joaquin's, high school graduation with several precious pics on Instagram.
Kelly, 50, and Mark, 50, posed for a selfie with their 18-year-old grad, who was dressed in a bright blue gown with yellow cords and a yellow rose boutonniere. "The Graduate! #2021," Kelly captioned the celebratory post.
On her Insta Story, she shared a behind-the-scenes image of the mother-son duo getting ready for the big day. She donned a silky teal bath robe at home, while he was all ready to go in his grad uniform. As she wrote, "In our robes."
The fam then headed to his graduation event at the private Churchill School and Center in New York. After the ceremony, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host revealed that Joaquin actually got to meet the celebrity speaker: Gayle King!
"Joaquin casually chatting with commencement speaker @gayleking," Kelly said, before sharing a pic of her son smiling with the CBS This Morning co-host.
It was the cherry on top of Joaquin's stellar senior year, as he recently marked another major milestone by attending prom with his date Melissa. Kelly revealed on her show that he "borrowed his dad's tux and shoes" and joked that her hubby "tied that tie with military precision" while helping Joaquin get ready.
Kelly added Joaquin was thrilled to finally pose with his date on prom night. "You could see the difference in Joaquin's demeanor overall improved greatly," she said, "once Mark got out of the picture and Melissa got in the picture."
The couple's youngest is headed to the University of Michigan in the fall, and Kelly and Mark will embark on a new chapter as true empty nesters. They're also parents to Michael, 24, and Lola, 19.