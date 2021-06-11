Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Son Joaquin’s Graduation With Sweet Selfie

Watch : Mark Consuelos Gives Exclusive "Riverdale" Scoop With Son Michael

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are officially "empty nesters," the talk show host announced on Friday, June 11.

The proud parents marked their son, Joaquin's, high school graduation with several precious pics on Instagram.

Kelly, 50, and Mark, 50, posed for a selfie with their 18-year-old grad, who was dressed in a bright blue gown with yellow cords and a yellow rose boutonniere. "The Graduate! #2021," Kelly captioned the celebratory post.

On her Insta Story, she shared a behind-the-scenes image of the mother-son duo getting ready for the big day. She donned a silky teal bath robe at home, while he was all ready to go in his grad uniform. As she wrote, "In our robes."

The fam then headed to his graduation event at the private Churchill School and Center in New York. After the ceremony, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host revealed that Joaquin actually got to meet the celebrity speaker: Gayle King!