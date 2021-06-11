Gwen Stefani Celebrates Upcoming Wedding to Blake Shelton With Intimate Bridal Shower

Watch : Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's Relationship Timeline

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's family felt she needed a sweet escape.

The No Doubt frontwoman, 51, was the guest of honor at an intimate bridal shower with her family and friends at a restaurant. On Thursday, June 10, the star shared photos and videos from the party, saying, "I got kidnapped by my family to celebrate...I'm getting married!"

Already dressed the part in a festive top, Stefani gave fans a glimpse of the pink-hued garden roses that left her "feeling loved, feeling blessed," the prettily wrapped packages and one card that contained her parents' wedding invitations. The last shot, featuring the bride-to-be sipping from a wine glass, summed up her emotions, with Stefani writing simply, "SHE'S GETTING MARRIIIEEEEED."

Shelton, 44, said on NBC's Today show in March that he and Stefani planned to wed "hopefully this summer."

Five years after they met on NBC's The Voice, Shelton proposed with a huge round brilliant diamond ring this October. It was a moment Stefani, admittedly, had been anticipating for a minute.