The MixtapE! Presents Hayley Kiyoko, King Princess and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Pride Month is officially in full swing, music lovers.

And to celebrate, artists from the LGBTQ+ community have been releasing new material across all genres that's practically demanding to be on your Pride playlists. From Hayley Kiyoko and King Princess to a pair of RuPaul's Drag Race fan favorites and beyond, these are our picks for the best of the best.