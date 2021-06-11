Kanye West Appears to Unfollow Kim Kardashian on Twitter After Irina Shayk Outing

Watch : Kanye West Unfollows ALL Kardashians on Twitter

Here's more proof the Kimye era is officially over. Kanye West has seemingly unfollowed his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her family on Twitter, just days after being spotted with his rumored new girlfriend, model Irina Shayk.

While he's no longer keeping up with the Kardashian-Jenner squad, the Grammy winner is still following a slew of celebrities, including Travis Scott, his sister-in-law Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend and the father of her daughter Stormi Webster.

The unfollowing is just the latest social media move between the longtime couple—and one that will surely raise eyebrows, given the overall positive vibes between the exes recently. Earlier this week, the KKW Beauty founder penned a birthday message to the "Heartless" rapper on Instagram, writing, "Happy Birthday. Love U for Life!"

Kim, who the artist shares four children with, is still the only person the Grammy winner follows on Instagram.

Other members of the Kardashian clan also shared Instagram tributes to Kanye for his birthday, with Khloe Kardashian writing in the caption of a beach pic of herself, her partner Tristan Thompson and Kimye, "Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!!"