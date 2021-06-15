Relive Birthday Girl North West's Most Adorable Scene-Stealing Moments

Watch : North West Is Kim Kardashian's Mini-Me in New Photos

North West is basically all grown up!

The adorable daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West rings in her eighth birthday today, Tuesday, June 15.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians tot certainly has a lot to celebrate as she enters her pre-teen years. A budding fashionista, North tells it like it is—and even has a fan parody social media account dedicated to her quips! She has no problem calling out mom Kim during Instagram videos while rocking Skims and even giving her pet dragon a makeover.

North loves spending time with her cousins and matching her mogul mama. The budding painter already is a multi-hyphenate star just like her parents, and she's just getting started. Who else made their runway debut at age five and can call herself a celebrity stylist by age six?

"You are everything and more than I ever dreamed of!" proud mom Kim tweeted in 2020. "The most stylist creative Gemini performer ever! I love you to your alien planet and back!"