How Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Continues to Honor His Legacy

Thanks to Meadow Rain Walker, her father Paul Walker is always in fans' hearts and minds.
The 22-year-old model frequently shares throwback snapshots and never-before-seen family videos on Instagram to commemorate Paul's memory.
On Nov. 30, 2020, Meadow honored the seventh anniversary of the Fast & Furious star's passing after a fatal car accident. "A silly day to remember in sadness," Meadow captioned. "Today's a celebration of the love and happiness you brought to the world. Here's a photo of my best bud & I napping."
For Paul's birthday on Sept. 12, she similarly called her late dad her "happy place."
Even former co-star Vin Diesel counts Meadow as "family" while sharing pics of his own daughters spending time with the model. Now, exactly 20 years after the first Fast & Furious film, Meadow is keeping the memory of her father as close as ever. She even shared a text message to Vin with a photo of the 2001 movie that kicked off the blockbuster franchise. "Where the brotherhood began," Vin replied.
The iconic action star also reposted the same image, writing, "Weeks away from the F9 release...in preproduction for the finale that starts only months from now...@meadowwalker sends me this image and tells me how happy the photo makes her feel."
Keep scrolling to see all of Meadow and Paul's cutest throwback pics that prove she is still honoring his legacy.
F9 premieres in theaters on June 25.
(E! and F9 are both part of the NBCUniversal family)