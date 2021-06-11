Emilia Clarke Reignites the Game of Thrones Starbucks Coffee Cup Cameo Debate

Watch : Emilia Clarke Admits It Took Time to Process Final "GoT" Script

Mother of dragons and teller of Starbucks secrets!

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke is clearing up who was behind that infamous coffee cup once and for all. In 2019, the fourth episode of GoT season eight titled "The Last of the Starks" featured a very out of place Starbucks cup in front of Clarke's character, Daenerys Targaryen.

Clarke revealed in a June 10, 2021 video with theSkimm that her own morning beverage of choice isn't what fans may think. "It's not Starbucks—spoiler," Clarke joked before shifting the blame. "I'm going to say it again for the record: was not mine. Looking at you Dan Weiss."

So is Clarke insinuating the cup belonged to showrunner Weiss? It seems the mystery lives on.

HBO previously quipped in a press statement following the episode airing, "The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea." Meanwhile the season eight art director Hauke Richter reportedly called the situation "so blown out of proportion" as countless memes appeared in its wake. Even Starbucks tweeted they were surprised Daenerys "didn't order a Dragon Drink."

The network eventually removed the coffee cup from the episode in May 2019.