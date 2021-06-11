Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Make Their First Official Appearance as a Couple

Watch : 5 Reasons Why Liam Hemsworth Is Smitten With GF Gabriella Brooks

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks' relationship is reaching new heights.

The couple, who first sparked romance rumors in December 2019, made their first official appearance together on Friday, June 11, at the star-studded Gold Dinner 2021 in Australia. The event, which supports the Sydney Children's Hospital, was also attended by Liam's brother Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky and Matt Damon's wife Lucciana Barroso.

"Fantastic night raising much needed funds and awareness for one of the most important and challenging issues, children's mental health," Liam wrote on Instagram. "Thank you @itsmondotcom for hosting the evening and all you do for the Sydney children's hospital @sydney_kids #golddinner."

Alongside his message, the Hunger Games alum shared two photos from the event, including a group shot and a selfie featuring his model girlfriend. The post may come as a surprise to many fans of the stars, who've kept their relationship very private over the years.