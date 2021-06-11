YouTuber Alex "Sir Kipsta" Dragomir Dead at 17 After Heart Operation

YouTuber Alex Dragomir, known online as Sir Kipsta, has passed away at the age of 17.

The teen, who shared his health journey with his followers, died after undergoing an operation on his heart, his family announced late Thursday, June 10. Tweeting from Alex's account, his sister wrote, "Helllo , as you all might already know my brother passed away today he had a very hard operation which lasted 7 hours but his heart couldn't take it anymore ,he was too weak to survive. Heaven gained another angel Baby angel he was my rock my everything . RIP Alex."

"Thank you so much to those who supported Alex thru his hospital journey you all been so amazing," the message continued. "you all kept him going gave him the energy to carry on ! All the messages kept his head up . He carried on due to all the nice support he had from twitter. RIP Alex ."